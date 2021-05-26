Best Cooler: Keep Your (Ice) Cool all Summer Long

Picture this. It’s a gorgeous 80-degree day, and you and a few of your best friends just arrived at the beach. You can’t wait to brush off the week’s work and celebrate the weekend with your friend by cracking into a nice drink. When you reach for the drink, however, it’s totally lukewarm. UGH! Your ice chest hadn’t kept it cold in the 40 minute ride over! Well, the story doesn’t have to end this way. There are plenty of trustworthy and well-functioning ice coolers out there—you just have to know where to look! Read on for some of the best cooler models that will ensure you always arrive at your next destination with the important stuff: ice cold drinks and provisions.