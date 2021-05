Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2021. Selected as the 10th overall pick of the 1998 NBA Draft, Pierce spent the first 15 seasons of his illustrious career with the Celtics, before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2013. He played one season with the Nets, had a one-year stint with the Washington Wizards and then closed out his career with two seasons as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers before retiring in 2017.