Survey: Broadband Prices Decreased During Pandemic

By John Eggerton
nexttv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelecom providers say broadband costs have been going down while value has been increasing during the pandemic, according to a new study just released by USTelecom. The study comes as Congress tries to hammer out a compromise infrastructure package, one that currently contains billions for broadband on the assumption that if the price is too high or the speed is too slow or competition is lacking, government money might be needed to overbuild faster, cheaper networks.

