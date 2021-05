Carnival Corporation has announced that seven of its cruise lines are planning to resume operations this summer, sailing from ports in Europe and the Caribbean. In addition, Carnival Corporation said that it is continuing to work with authorities to resume sailing in the US, while its Carnival Cruise Line brand has announced possible US restart plans and hopes to begin operating sailings in July on three ships from ports in Miami and Galveston, Texas. The company said it was also ‘hopeful’ that cruises will be allowed to sail to Alaska for part of the summer.