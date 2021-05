For decades, the Arab neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem has been a source of tension between Israelis and Palestinians. In the lead-up to a contentious Israeli Supreme Court hearing on the evictions of several Palestinian families in favour of Israeli settlers, the neighbourhood has once again become the centre of the dispute over the Holy City. The attempted evictions sparked days of unrest and violent clashes between Palestinian protesters and the Israeli police. The hearing, originally scheduled to take place on Monday, May 10th, was deferred due to concerns that the court’s decision would cause the violence to escalate further.