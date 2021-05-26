newsbreak-logo
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Wants to Stay With Baltimore 'Forever'

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRavens quarterback Lamar Jackson stated his commitment to the franchise on Wednesday, telling the media he'd like to be in Baltimore "forever." “I would love to be here forever,” Jackson said at the Ravens' OTAs. “I love Baltimore. I love the whole organization. I love everybody in the building. But hopefully we’ll be making something happen pretty soon — or whenever.”

