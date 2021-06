Speedway management is closely monitoring the weather situation for this up coming weekend for both Fast Friday and the Memorial Day Thrill Show. We will have an update for Fast Friday by noon on Friday. We will Issue an update on the Thrill Show no later than 11 am on Saturday Morning. The weather changes quickly and often so what we are looking at today doesn’t mean what we will get on that night. We are reviewing and considering all options regarding the Memorial Day Thrill Show. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we wait to see how this rain system develops.