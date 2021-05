The William Penn Tavern is a landmark restaurant and bar in Shadyside, serving the neighborhood for almost 20 years. Richard Rattner is the friendly owner of the establishment and named the place after his family’s venerable William Penn Hat & Gown clothing store, which was also located in Shadyside for many years. The bar and dining areas are chock-full of sports memorabilia and flat-screen TVs. The menu features their outstanding chicken wings which can be had with many of the standard wing sauce offerings and also their Kitchen Sink and General Ratt signature sauces.