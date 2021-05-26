Cancel
Phil Mickelson on Ryder Cup chances: Need to play well more than once a year

By Ryan Lavner
Golf Channel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Mickelson’s historic victory at the PGA Championship not only bolstered his chances of completing the career Grand Slam at the U.S. Open. It also put him back on the radar for the Ryder Cup. An afterthought for the Americans because of his listless play over the past year, Mickelson’s...

www.golfchannel.com
Phil Mickelson Reportedly Accepts Special Invitation To Play In U.S. Open

Despite failing to qualify for the 2021 U.S. Open this June, five-time major winner Phil Mickelson will be in the field for the one major he’s never won. On Friday, Mickelson announced that he has accepted a special invitation to play at Torrey Pines. He cited his long-standing desire to win the U.S. Open as a major reason for accepting the invitation.
2021 PGA Championship: Phil Mickelson fighting multi-front battle as last, best chance for final major awaits

Phil Mickelson always seems to be fighting a multi-pronged war. Over the course of his career he has -- for various, overlapping periods of time -- battled an errant driver, an inability to close out his nation's biggest event, unwise decisions engendered by immense hubris and even, briefly, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This week's fight, as Lefty (-7) holds the 54-hole lead at the 2021 PGA Championship by one over Brooks Koepka, is as emotionally taxing as any he's ever taken on in a single week.
US PGA Championship day two: Phil Mickelson rolls back the years

Phil Mickelson took a share of the lead into the third round of the US PGA Championship on Saturday as he looked to become the oldest major winner in history at Kiawah Island. A week after needing a special exemption into next month’s US Open, the 50-year-old rolled back the years with a second round of 69 to set a halfway target only matched by former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen.
Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
Phil Mickelson receives special exemption into US Open

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson has received a rare special exemption into the 121st US Open, where he will try to complete a career Grand Slam, the US Golf Association said on Friday. The 50-year-old American left-hander has never won the US Open but has finished second a record six...
One more thrill: Phil Mickelson wins at 50 in raucous PGA

Standing on the 18th tee with a two-shot lead in a championship he refused to imagine himself winning, Phil Mickelson took one last violent swing with a driver - the club that betrayed him 15 years earlier in the U.S. Open. His tee shot Sunday in the PGA Championship... ★...
AT 50 YEARS, 11 MONTHS AND 7 DAYS, PHIL MICKELSON WINS THE PGA!

Phil Mickelson etched his name in golf’s historical record yesterday with a staggering victory in the 103rd PGA Championship. While doubters waited for Mickelson to falter, since he hadn’t had a top 10 finish in a major since 2016, he kept his concentration during a rollercoaster round on the windswept Ocean Course at Kiawah Island to become the oldest men’s major champion at 50 years, 11 months and 7 days old.
Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Phil Mickelson Makes History

Phil Mickelson made History this weekend at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. While many of the best Players in the World struggled to play against the shifting winds, the old man lifted the Wanamaker Trophy for the PGA Championship. Phil Mickelson at the age of 50 is now the...
Re: Congratulations to Phil Mickelson

"It is not part of a true culture to tame tigers any more than it is to make sheep ferocious." golfing buddies (and me) used to refer to Phil as "That Chokin' SOB". He did give quite a few away. But, he finally learned to hang tough under the pressure, and that was never more evident than coming down the stretch today. He knew exactly what he HAD to do to win, and other than the ball trickling in the water on that one hole (where he still made bogey), he was clutch when he had to be.
INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta, a Santa Clarita native, is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. The 21-year-old star signed a two-year contract extension inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box Friday, ending speculation he could move to Formula One or another IndyCar team next season.
PGA Championship 2021: Phil Mickelson has improbable chance to make career-defining history

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Too good to be true doesn’t tell the half of it. Lefty had played 10-and-a-half perfect holes, five under for the day, four shots clear of the whippersnappers chasing him. After flushing his second into the par-5 11th, he holstered his long iron and leaned onto his right leg, admiring his work, eagerly awaiting the roar. It never came.