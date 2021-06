St. Louis is the birthplace of more new American foods at the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis than during any other single event in history. The creative food inventions from the World’s Fair include the hamburger, the hot dog, peanut butter, iced tea, the club sandwich, jello, cotton candy, ice cream cones, Dr. Pepper, puffed rice, and peanut butter. It is crazy to think that some of these inventions were by accident by combining two or more items and because it was sold at the fair they became famous. What made them so popular was that these foods were portable. It was the first time in public where it was acceptable to walk around and munch on your food at the same time.