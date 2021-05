It has been a carousel for tenth-ranked Syracuse Men’s Lacrosse this season, to say the least. Up and down, up and down, up and down the horses have gone. The Orange started out hot at 4-1. But ever since the trip to Durham on March 25, SU has dropped four of its last six. One of those four losses came this past Saturday, with Syracuse falling and then some to Notre Dame 22-8. The Orange gave up ten goals in the second quarter, coughing up a 17-2 run that began in the second frame.