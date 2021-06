Most new phones these days do not include an AUX jack for wired headphones. This is especially true of a lot of new model flagships. Take for example this year’s Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Those of you coming from an older device that might have an AUX jack must now buy new Bluetooth enabled headphones and let your wired headphones collect dust. Or do you? With the StarTech.com USB-C 3.5mm Audio and Charge Adapter, you can keep your wired headphones and also charge at the same time with a fairly inexpensive little add-on.