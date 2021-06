The 2021 U.S. Open will take place at Torrey Pines Golf Club from June 17 to 20, and the USGA is sure to have the South Course playing firm and fast. The course previously hosted the 2008 U.S. Open and hosts the Farmers Insurance Open annually, which Patrick Reed won in February. The 2018 Masters champion should have plenty of confidence as he returns to San Diego, but the conditions will be much more difficult than they were four months ago.