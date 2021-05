One of professional golf’s constant challenges is maintaining reverence for its past greats while working (often in futility) to stay current. Byron Nelson is one of golf’s historical greats, perhaps best known for winning 11 straight tournaments in 1945. There is, of course, an enormous invisible asterisk attached to that streak – World War II was near its end in 1945, but it wasn’t over. So Nelson beat a lot of very good players during that streak, but he almost certainly didn’t beat all of them.