WWE News: Triple H & Shawn Michaels Praise Karrion Kross’ Win, Scarlett Says ‘Nothing Can Stop’ Them, More NXT Video Highlights
– On last night’s edition of WWE NXT, Karrion Kross defeated Finn Balor to retain his NXT World title. Following the match, Triple H and Shawn Michaels both praised Kross’ performance. Triple H tweeted, “Dominant. Destructive. Definitive. #AndStill #WWENXT Champion… @WWEKarrionKross #TickTock @Lady_Scarlett13 @WWENXT.” Meanwhile, Shawn Michaels wrote, “What a...411mania.com