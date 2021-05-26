WWE News: Triple H & Shawn Michaels Praise Karrion Kross’ Win, Scarlett Says ‘Nothing Can Stop’ Them, More NXT Video Highlights

According to a report from Pwinsider, WWE NXT referee Jake Clemons has been released from WWE. Clemons is originally from the Ohio area. As we reported earlier today here on eWn, Drake Wuertz was also fired from WWE. He was in the news as of late for being on a Zoom call with the Seminole County Board of County Commissioners about mask mandates. He gave a speech about how a mask mandate “puts vulnerable children at risk for being preyed upon by traffickers,” since “non-verbal cues are often a first sign for distress in identifying potential victims.” He also gave a similar speech at a school board meeting for the Seminole County Public Schools.