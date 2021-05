The latest Oculus Quest software enables iOS users to see their iPhone lock screen notifications while in VR. The update also adds a file management app. The phone notifications feature in the latest v29 update to Quest’s system software should be rolling out to headsets over a couple weeks as Facebook typically releases new features to headsets worldwide on a gradual basis. While the notifications are iOS only for now, Facebook notes that Android support is “coming soon as well.” The feature should respect multi-user settings, so “notifications will not be visible to any other account holders signed into the headset,” according to the company.