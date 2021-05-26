Red Sox's Marwin Gonzalez: Losing work
Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. The arrival of Danny Santana from Triple-A Worcester coupled with the recent returns of Enrique Hernandez and Christian Arroyo from the injured list has seemingly resulted in Gonzalez being squeezed out of an everyday role. Gonzalez will sit for the third time in four games Wednesday, and his opportunities to start may come primarily against left-handed pitching moving forward.www.cbssports.com