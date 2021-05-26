Red Sox's Marwin Gonzalez: Losing work

newsbreak-logo
Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. The arrival of Danny Santana from Triple-A Worcester coupled with the recent returns of Enrique Hernandez and Christian Arroyo from the injured list has seemingly resulted in Gonzalez being squeezed out of an everyday role. Gonzalez will sit for the third time in four games Wednesday, and his opportunities to start may come primarily against left-handed pitching moving forward.

MLBMidland Daily News

Boston-Texas Runs

Red sox second. Xander Bogaerts singles to shallow infield. Rafael Devers lines out to deep right field to Joey Gallo. Marwin Gonzalez doubles to center field. Xander Bogaerts to third. Hunter Renfroe grounds out to shortstop, Nick Solak to Nate Lowe. Marwin Gonzalez to third. Xander Bogaerts scores. Franchy Cordero grounds out to shallow infield, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Nate Lowe.
MLBBoston Globe

Alex Verdugo’s certainly made a home for himself at Fenway Park

Outfielder Alex Verdugo was scratched from the lineup on Wednesday afternoon, the Red Sox electing to proceed with caution on a wet night due to what the team described as tightness in his lower back. While that measured approach was understandable, it also seemed unfortunate given the remarkable fit of Verdugo in his home park.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Leaves yard twice for WooSox

Hernandez (hamstring) went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday. Hernandez played two games for the WooSox over the weekend and could be activated off the injured list in time for Tuesday series-opener on the road against the Blue Jays, who trail the Red Sox by 1.5 games in the AL East.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Blasts another home run

Devers went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and two strikeouts in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels. Devers capped off a four-run rally in the fifth inning Sunday with his second home run in as many games to put the Red Sox in the lead. The 24-year-old is now slashing .278/.354/.583 with 11 home runs, 34 RBI and 26 runs this season.
MLBMidland Daily News

Detroit-Boston Runs

Red sox second. Xander Bogaerts walks. Christian Vazquez walks. Xander Bogaerts to second. Marwin Gonzalez reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Christian Vazquez out at second. Xander Bogaerts to third. Christian Arroyo grounds out to second base, Willi Castro to Casey Mize. Marwin Gonzalez to second. Xander Bogaerts scores. Hunter Renfroe flies out to deep right field to Victor Reyes.
MLBchatsports.com

What’s next for the Red Sox roster?

This has been a strange beginning to the baseball season, which I suppose in itself isn’t strange considering the circumstances of last year that are surely affecting players right now. But a little more than a quarter of the way through the season, there really isn’t a runaway team in baseball. The White Sox are the only team in the game with a winning percentage over .600, and the Red Sox are tied for the second-best record in the American League. That is obviously very good to see, but there is also work to be done on this roster to shore things up and make things run a little more smoothly.
MLBMidland Daily News

Boston-Baltimore Runs

Orioles first. Cedric Mullins lines out to right center field to Hunter Renfroe. Austin Hays flies out to deep right field to Hunter Renfroe. Trey Mancini walks. DJ Stewart walks. Trey Mancini to second. Ryan Mountcastle singles to center field. DJ Stewart to third. Trey Mancini scores. Freddy Galvis lines out to right center field to Hunter Renfroe.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Swats first home run

Plawecki went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels. Plawecki had been on the bench in each of the last six contests, but he had a solid day at the plate Sunday and blasted his first home run of 2021. The 30-year-old should continue to serve mainly in a depth role behind Christian Vazquez going forward.
MLBBoston Herald

Red Sox Notebook: Fenway Park capacity to increase Tuesday vs. Oakland A’s

Tuesday is a big day at Fenway Park, which will host the most fans its welcomed to the century-old ballpark in two years. Governor Charlie Baker approved a capacity increase for sports venues up to 25%, a rule that goes into effect this week and will give the Red Sox a chance to have more than 9,400 people in the seats Tuesday vs. the Oakland A’s.
BaseballBoston Globe

Red Sox will double their pleasure, with increased capacity starting Tuesday

BALTIMORE — The Red Sox return home on Tuesday night to start a six-game homestand, and more fans will be there to welcome them. Fenway Park has been approved for 25 percent capacity by state officials, which will be approximately 9,500. The first 19 home games were limited to 12 percent and the largest crowd was 4,751 on April 7.
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Red Sox: Stock List Vol. 3

You may notice that this week’s Boston Red Sox stock list is a bit minor-league-centric. It’s not to say that the main roster doesn’t have any standouts. We know about the usuals (J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers), but there are some performances (good and bad) throughout the organization that could make big impacts down the line.
Boston Red Sox Prospect Watch: Everyone’s settling in for week two

How are the Boston Red Sox prospects adjusting in week two?. It’s Monday, you know what that means … It’s time for the weekly Boston Red Sox prospect watch. Last week we saw the return of MiLB baseball, and with it the return of the prospect watch. Now, there was a lot of talk in the watch last week about how it was far too early to panic. It should be noted that this is still the case, we’re barely 10 games into the year – there’s plenty of time left and one or two good or bad games could completely change someone’s season at the moment.
WATCH: Red Sox Fan Grabs Errant Bat While On The Phone At Fenway Park

A fan at Fenway Park managed to grab an errant bat while talking on his cell phone during Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox. Bally Sports West, which broadcasts the Angels' games, shared a video of the incident on its verified Twitter account, which shows a bat fly out of the hands of Los Angeles infielder José Rojas and into the stands behind the first base line on a swinging strike.
Boston Red Sox: Lack of true leadoff hitter one huge weakness

It wasn’t exactly hard to predict that the Boston Red Sox would be pretty good at scoring runs. As of right now they are ranked first in the Majors in runs scored. With Alex Verdugo, JD Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers being the heart of the lineup, naturally pitchers are having a hard time. However, they all bat second through fifth and to this point the Red Sox have gotten practically no production out of the leadoff spot.
MLBnumberfire.com

Marwin Gonzalez returns to Boston's lineup on Friday night

Boston Red Sox infielder Marwin Gonzalez is batting seventh in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Gonzalez will man third base with Rafael Devers handling designated hitting duties, Xander Bogaerts at shortstop, and Jonathan Arauz heading to the bench. Our models project Gonzalez to score 9.4 FanDuel points at...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Records two hits

Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays. Verdugo has recorded two multi-hit games over his last three appearances, but it'd be fair to say he's coming out of a slump. He has gone just 5-for-27 (.185) over his last eight contests, tallying just one home run, one RBI and a 3:3 BB:K in that span.