Amazon To Acquire MGM in $8.45 Billion Deal

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the oldest Hollywood studios is gaining new ownership, as Amazon has entered a deal to purchase MGM for $8.45 billion. It was announced today that the two companies have entered into a definite merger agreement which will bring the studio behind the 007 and Rocky franchises along with The Hobbit, Candyman, The Handmaid’s Tale, Tomb Raider and more under Amazon’s umbrella.

411mania.com
