Budget streaming service Philo is increasing the price of its $20 TV bundle. Starting June 8th, it will cost $25 per month to access the service if you're a new customer, the company told Deadline. Current customers won't have to shoulder the 25 percent price hike as long as they maintain their existing subscription. However, the company says it hopes to incentivize those people to pay the extra $5 per month by extending how long they can have content saved to their DVR storage. With the $20 bundle, the current limit is 30 days. Paying the extra $5 will let you keep something for an entire year. This is the company's first price hike since 2017 — though in 2019 it cut its most affordable plan.