Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Amazon Steps through the Stargate with MGM Purchase

By Andrew Heinzman
reviewgeek.com
 12 days ago

If you want to run a successful streaming service, you have to gobble up old movie studios and their collection of IP. Amazon announced that it is buying MGM for $8.45 billion, securing the rights to James Bond, Robocop, Stargate, Rocky, The Pink Panther and thousands of other titles. MGM...

www.reviewgeek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Kerkorian
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Stargate#Time Warner#Amazon Studios#Disney Movies#Disney Tv#Mgm#Amazon Steps#Ip#Prime Video#At T#Viacom#Cbs#Directv#T Mobile#Sprint#House Of Gucci#Movie Studios#Sequels#Titles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Where Does Film End and TV Begin?

The yearlong pandemic blurred the already thin line between the media, with movies that were meant for theaters landing on streaming, and Marvel hopping onto the small screen. As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, the line distinguishing film and TV is blurrier than ever. Things have been moving...
Businessredsharknews.com

Amazon acquires MGM: Will the universe be the same again?

Recently news emerged that streaming giant, Amazon, was purchasing famed studio, MGM. Whatever would James And make of it?. For such a famous name, MGM has had a mixed history as a corporate entity. Despite association with the James Bond and Rocky franchises, and more recently The Handmaid’s Tale, MGM itself spent the latter half of the twentieth century in a series of corporate reshuffles then bankruptcy in 2010. It hasn’t owned significant production infrastructure for decades and the corporate HQ occupies rented space in a Beverly Hills low-rise. It’s a big name for what’s now not really a big company anymore, at least in the context of century-old movie studios. A glowing example of consistently successful business tactics it is not.
BusinessDaily Republic

Warner Bros. Discovery newest media giant

Two weeks after AT&T announced it was spinning off WarnerMedia to the much smaller Discovery, executives flocked to the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank for a glimpse of their future – and the man who would lead them there. Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav, the architect of his company’s audacious...
MoviesNBC San Diego

AMC's Aggressive Post-Pandemic Strategy Could Pay Off as Moviegoers Flock Back to Cinemas

Recent box-office receipts suggest that movie theaters are heading for a recovery and that AMC Entertainment's bold moves could lay the groundwork for its own renaissance. In the near term, box-office revenue will continue to be only a fraction of what it was prior to the pandemic, but long term, the company's plans to pick up empty theater locations could pay off.
Movieswiltonbulletin.com

Paramount Plus Is Adding More Than 1,000 Movies This Week

Paramount Plus is busting out the popcorn: The ViacomCBS streamer is stuffing more than 1,000 movie titles into the service this week as it fights for ground in the streaming wars. The new batch of flicks includes “Infinite,” Paramount’s sci-fi thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor and directed by...
New York City, NYPosted by
InsideHook

James Bond Screenwriter Voices Concerns on Amazon’s MGM Purchase

Earlier this month, Amazon announced that it was purchasing MGM. To date, this has prompted a lot of discussion on what it all means – from the effect on streaming services to the future of media consolidation. For James Bond devotees, there’s a more direct question: how exactly is this going to affect future Bond films? Will they still be coming to the big screen? Is the next step for 007 an appearance as a Prime exclusive? There’s still a lot to be announced, and the unique aspects of the Bond film rights make the whole situation even more complicated.
BusinessBenzinga

Amazon's New Era With MGM

As Jeff Bezos prepares to pass the baton to the new CEO in July, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is showing no signs of stopping after posting impressive first-quarter results late a month ago with its largest strike in the "Streaming Wars" and its biggest push into entertainment to date. Amazon...
BusinessPosted by
CinemaBlend

James Bond: 5 Key Things To Know About 007’s Franchise After Amazon's MGM Purchase

Amazon, a company of deep pockets and great ambitions, has just bought MGM Studios for a cool $8.45 billion. It feels pretty huge to be reporting this acquisition, but it’s not the silver bullet some might hope for. In fact, one of the frequent topics of discussion is how things might work for the James Bond franchise in the post-acquisition age. It’s a subject worth parsing out, as almost 60 years have passed the 007 franchise first associated with that studio as its default home base. Without further ado, here are six key things to know about the James Bond property after Amazon’s big MGM purchase.
Businesschildrenshealthdefense.org

‘Stop the Monopoly Madness’: Biden Urged to Block Amazon’s $8.5 Billion Purchase of MGM

The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. Progressive opponents of corporate consolidation are pushing the Biden administration to intervene after Amazon announced Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire the Hollywood film and television studio MGM for nearly $8.5 billion, a deal that critics denounced as harmful to workers, consumers and U.S. democracy.
BusinessGizmodo

Amazon, MGM, and the Price of Entertainment

If all goes according to Amazon and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s plans, the web service giant will soon acquire the legacy film studio in an $8.45 billion deal that will add thousands of movies and television shows to the tech company’s portfolio of content available to stream to 200 million Prime subscribers. Taken at face value, Amazon’s move is part of the company’s attempt at giving its customers more options when it comes to choosing what to watch, and many will be fine to leave it at that. But gobbling up one of the oldest film studios in Hollywood is something worth considering from a few more angles.
Businessthe360mag.com

Amazon × MGM Studios Merger

Amazon announced that it will be acquiring MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, in an effort to bolster the already growing Amazon studios and making it the second largest acquisition on Amazon’s part, following its $13.7 purchase of Whole Foods in 2017. According to cybersecurity expert Mark Stamford, CEO of OccamSec,...
Washington StateTime

Why Amazon’s MGM Purchase Could Put the Company in Washington’s Crosshairs

Imagine you invite friends over for a movie night on a new flatscreen TV purchased on Amazon Prime. The gathering is last minute, but the television was delivered to you in two days through Amazon’s speedy fulfillment services. You swing by Amazon-owned Whole Foods to get some snacks and pizza beforehand, which you’ll get a discount on because you’re a Prime member. When your friends arrive, you may stream some tunes on Amazon Music via your Amazon Echo speaker, and then queue up the thousands of movie options on Amazon Prime Video. Before finalizing the selection, your friends compare movie reviews on IMDB, an Amazon subsidiary since 1998.
Businessmajicatl.com

Amazon Backs Up The Brink’s Truck, Purchases MGM For A Whopping $8.45 Billion

Amazon Prime Video just got a big boost. Wednesday (May 26), Amazon backed up the Brink’s truck and dropped an $8.5 billion bag for the iconic Hollywood studio company that is the home of James Bond and Rocky. The deal is the largest since Amazon’s $13.7 billion acquisition of the grocery chain Whole Foods in 2017. The deal will give Amazon Prime Video a boost with new programming created from MGM properties while strengthening Amazon Studios’ original productions.
NFLthehustle.co

🎬 Amazon’s MGM acquisition, explained

Disney’s “Cruella” comes out this weekend in theaters and on Disney+. It’s a reimagining of Cruella de Vil — the villain from Disney’s “101 Dalmations” — as an underdog in the fashion industry. We’ve officially run out of ideas. Editor’s Note: In honor of Memorial Day, we aren’t sending an...