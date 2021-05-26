Angelina Jolie Reportedly Objects to a Divorce Ruling That Grants Brad Pitt More Custody of Their Kids
Brad Pitt has been awarded more time with his children amid his ongoing custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. According to a source for People magazine, Judge John Ouderkirk has tentatively granted Pitt more custody over five of the couple's six children: Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, who turn 13 this summer. Jolie's eldest adopted child, Maddox, 19, is no longer part of the custody case because he is now a legal adult.www.harpersbazaar.com