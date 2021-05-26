newsbreak-logo
Angelina Jolie Reportedly Objects to a Divorce Ruling That Grants Brad Pitt More Custody of Their Kids

Cover picture for the articleBrad Pitt has been awarded more time with his children amid his ongoing custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. According to a source for People magazine, Judge John Ouderkirk has tentatively granted Pitt more custody over five of the couple's six children: Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, who turn 13 this summer. Jolie's eldest adopted child, Maddox, 19, is no longer part of the custody case because he is now a legal adult.

