The latest seasonal forecasts point to drought not only hanging on but widening in the central U.S. through the balance of calendar year 2021 and playing a featured role in the start of the 2022 crop year. The forecasts call for drought to cover the entire Southern Plains over the next three months. In addition, drought that is in place in the Northern Plains has only limited easing. And areas of the western and northern Midwest which are dry are expected to remain that way.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO