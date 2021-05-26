newsbreak-logo
Chicago, IL

Inside SNL's Cecily Strong's Private Relationship with Her Long-Term Partner

By Karen Corday
Rare
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican actress, comedian, and Saturday Night Live star Cecily Strong has done the seemingly impossible—she has managed to keep the identity of her long term partner relatively private. Before joining the cast of NBC’s Saturday Night Live in 2012, Strong lived in Chicago, Illinois where she performed at the iO Chicago improv theater and was an understudy for the Second City Main Stage. She’s now famous after nine seasons on SNL for playing everyone from Senator Dianne Feinstein to Melania Trump. In an article written for Vulture in April of 2020, Strong opened up and gave readers a little more information about her relationship with the man she has referred to as “Jack” and “John.”

