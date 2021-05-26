Inside SNL’s Cecily Strong’s Private Relationship with Her Long-Term Partner

Saturday Night Live’s latest season came to a close with last Saturday’s episode, with Anya Taylor-Joy serving admirably as the final host of the year. It was the 46th season for the sketch show, which is seriously just an absurd number at this point. It shows no sign of slowing down, though; it’s become a well-oiled machine since Lorne Michaels returned in the mid ‘80s, and other than the ever-changing cast, the mid-’00s transfer to high-definition, and specific political or pop culture references, almost any episode from the late ‘90s on could have been created during any season. That might make the show a little formulaic, but it’s also insured a consistency rarely seen with such long-running TV shows. Sure, some casts are more talented than others, and some seasons are clearly weaker than others, but when it comes to SNL we’ve pretty much known what we’re going to get for decades now.