Facebook cracks down on misinformation superspreaders

Changing your identify on Facebook is comparatively straightforward, however there are a number of restrictions and tips you want to pay attention to earlier than strolling down that highway. So in the event you ever questioned – “How do I change my profile name on Facebook?” then it’s your fortunate day. Because on this article, we’ll present you the way to change your identify on Facebook utilizing the iOS app, Android app, and the web site. The course of we describe under will work no matter whether or not you’ve got a private Facebook account or run a enterprise web page.