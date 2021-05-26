newsbreak-logo
Colorado State

Rare piebald squirrel spotted in Colorado tree

By Ben Hooper
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3el8vH_0aCKRZNl00

May 26 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado shared photos of a rare piebald squirrel spotted in a tree near Denver.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region said in a Twitter post that Jerry Baines spotted the unusually-colored squirrel west of Denver and snapped photos.

The piebald squirrel has normal brown and gray fur on its tail and underside, but white fur on its head and back.

"That is a genetic mutation causing varying amounts of white hair. Some can be almost pure white while others carry just patches of white," the department tweeted.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
