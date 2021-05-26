Kate Middleton Wears the Perfect Plaid Trench to a Private Cruella Screening
If the Duchess of Cambridge has learned anything from Cruella de Vil, it's that a good coat makes the outfit. Today, Kate and her husband, Prince William, hosted a private drive-in screening of the upcoming Disney film Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The event was set up for National Health Service (NHS) staff and employees, to recognize their vital and tireless work amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Cambridges arrived at the venue in a 1966 2A Land Rover, which previously belonged to William's late grandfather, Prince Philip, and was loaned to the couple for the evening by Queen Elizabeth II.www.harpersbazaar.com