newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kate Middleton Wears the Perfect Plaid Trench to a Private Cruella Screening

By Today's Top Stories
Harper's Bazaar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the Duchess of Cambridge has learned anything from Cruella de Vil, it's that a good coat makes the outfit. Today, Kate and her husband, Prince William, hosted a private drive-in screening of the upcoming Disney film Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The event was set up for National Health Service (NHS) staff and employees, to recognize their vital and tireless work amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Cambridges arrived at the venue in a 1966 2A Land Rover, which previously belonged to William's late grandfather, Prince Philip, and was loaned to the couple for the evening by Queen Elizabeth II.

www.harpersbazaar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sapphire
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plaid#British Royal Family#Uk#Trench Coat#Beige Trench#Princess Diana#Disney#National Health Service#Nhs#Cambridges#Duchess Of Cambridge#Outerwear#Premiere#Husband#London#Holyroodhouse#Edinburgh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Mental Healthcompsmag.com

Watch the video of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s mental health minute

This radio segment finishes out the Duke and Duchess’s slew of activities for Mental Health Awareness week. Yesterday, the pair visited three organizations in Wolverhampton, all of which support mental wellbeing in various ways. The royals engaged with young people aided by the groups and got to have some fun, playing ping pong and interacting with support animals. Beckham also encouraged citizens in “Taking time to reflect through the most challenging of years.” Annie Goldsmith.
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Kate Middleton Steps Out in a Houndstooth Alessandra Rich Number at the V&A Museum

The Duchess of Cambridge is getting her culture fix. Today, Kate paid a visit to the V&A Museum to view two new exhibitions as the historic institution reopens to the public for the first time this year. Dressed in a stunning houndstooth, pleated maxi dress by Alessandra Rich, her look came complete with a prominent collar, bold buttons, and puffed sleeves. Notably, the duchess has worn dresses from the celeb-loved British designer on a number of occasions, including for a 2019 visit to Bletchley Park and a recent trip to Ireland alongside Prince William. (Superstar Beyoncé also recently wore a number from Rich last week.)
Beauty & Fashiontravelawaits.com

Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress Going On Public Display, How You Can See It

Many of us remember getting up in what felt like the middle of the night in July 1981 to watch the union of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer. Expectations were beyond measure, the streets of London packed with people, and the pomp and circumstance broadcasted around the world. But when Diana stepped out of the glass coach carrying her and her father to St. Paul’s Cathedral, expectations were immediately exceeded, and every little girl had a new vision of their future wedding dress.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Middleton's childhood home cost 6x UK average house price

Growing up, Kate Middleton lived in a £1.5million property named Oak Acre in Bucklebury village, along with her mother Carole Middleton, father Michael Middleton, sister Pippa Middleton and brother James Middleton. Kate's family moved to the large, detached house when she was aged 13, and it is reported to have...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Here’s What Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Abandoned @KensingtonRoyal Instagram Account Looks Like Now

Kate Middleton and Prince William may have a new Instagram handle, but we still have questions about the old one. Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced that they have officially launched a joint YouTube channel. The couple shared the news in a video collage on IG. “Better late than never—we're now on @YouTube Link in bio,” the duo captioned the post.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Quick Question: Are You Familiar With All of Queen Elizabeth's Great-Grandchildren? Didn't Think So

The royal family is completely and totally massive, and at the very center of it? The Queen. Well, and her various tiaras, naturally. Her Majesty has four kids, all of whom got married and had babies, giving her a total of eight grandchildren. And now those grandchildren are busy having their own kids, putting the Queen's total number of great-grandchildren at 10—soon to be 11 once Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome their baby daughter this summer. Get to know the entire royal crew below, and note: Only William's children have royal titles due to a dusty old rule, which is why they're the three kids on this list with Prince/Princess in front of their names!
Celebritiesromper.com

These 20 Facts About Prince George Are Actually Fascinating

He’s only seven years old but it feels like we’ve known him forever. And yet, it feels like we don’t know him at all. Prince George, the elusive future king, third in line to the throne. Oldest child of Kate Middleton and Prince William. We know he was born on July 22, 2013 at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. We know he is big brother to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. This is what we know for sure. But there is more to be discovered about Prince George, the future head of the British monarchy. Defender of the Faith, protector of the realm.
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Kate Middleton is so on-trend in her £10 ASOS earrings

Duchess of Cambridge had royal fans swooning on Wednesday when she stepped out at the Victoria and Albert Museum for an arty engagement, looking beautiful in another Alessandra Rich dress and a pair of Jennifer Chamandi heels. And though Kate looked to some fabulous luxury designers for her latest outfit,...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Kate Middleton Feud With Meghan Markle Getting Worse? Here’s The Latest

Is Kate Middleton lashing out at Meghan Markle? That’s what plenty of reports have been claiming. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight. Earlier this year, New Idea reported that Middleton was “being called in as a surprise superstar witness” in Markle’s lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday. According to the report, Markle was scrambling to settle the suit out of fear of Middleton. Of course, Gossip Cop was quick to point out how ludicrous the story was. There would be no reason for Middleton to get involved with the lawsuit, and the tabloid was clearly just trying to stir up drama between Markle and Middleton.
CelebritiesPosted by
iHeartRadio

Kate Middleton Was Reportedly 'Desperately Unhappy' In High School

In her biography all about Kate Middleton, titled Kate: The Future Queen, royal expert Katie Nicholl reveals the Duchess of Cambridge was "desperately unhappy" in secondary school (AKA high school). Kate was reportedly bullied when she was a student at Downe House. The teasing got so bad she ended up transferring to a different school.