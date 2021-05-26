We Found the Best Memorial Day Deals on Grills and BBQ Gear

Believe it or not, Father’s Day is a little over a month away (June 20!), which means it’s time to start thinking about gifts. If you want to get ahead on your shopping (read: find the perfect present before it sells out), now’s the time. Whether your dad is always whipping up a tasty new recipe or the resident fixer-upper, gifting him something that speaks to his passions is a foolproof way to make this Father’s Day the best one yet. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite Dad-inspired gifts from Amazon to kickstart your search and the best news? All our picks are under $50.