Season 2 of Perry Mason is coming soon and Matthew Rhys is already gearing up. The star talked to Deadline about the next bunch of episodes. HBO Max renewed the series in the summer of 2020. A lot of fans were surprised by the reboot. But, when the premiere episode manages to snare eight million viewers, it’s hard to argue with those kinds of numbers. There’s clearly a niche here and the creative team knows it. When asked about the upcoming filming, Rhys said, “That’s an ever-moving set of goalposts. It’s been moving steadily like an iceberg for some time. And I think we’re just basically looking at winter now.” So, buckle up, there’s more intrigue coming down the pipe this year. And that will be a formative time as the series now has Perry Mason in a spot more recognizable to longtime fans of the series.