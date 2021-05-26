newsbreak-logo
Youngstown, NY

Sanborn postal worker fined $600 for dumping over 1,300 pieces of mail in the woods

By Paul Ross
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York says a postal worker from Sanborn was fined $600 after failing to deliver over 1,300 pieces of mail which he dumped in the woods in Youngstown.

Investigators say 30-year-old Sean Barrett of Sanborn, a postal worker in Lewiston, was responsible for delivering 1,314 mail pieces, including 502 first class mailings, two certified mailings, and 794 standard mailings, for delivery in the Youngstown area in October 2020.

Barrett then dumped those pieces of mail m in a wooded area off Pletcher Road in Youngstown, which were discovered six days later.

One week after he dumped the mail in the woods, investigators interviewed Barrett who admitted to dumping the mail and newspapers instead of delivering them.

