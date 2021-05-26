newsbreak-logo
Del Mar Staff Pen Letter Demanding Change from Fabio Trabocchi, Then Quit

By Laura Hayes
Washington City Paper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of servers and bartenders at Del Mar at The Wharf didn’t show up for their weekend shifts after penning a letter to restaurateur Fabio Trabocchi outlining changes they’d like to see at the restaurant. Eight staff members quit after the letter was sent. Another quit just before it went out. City Paper obtained a copy of the letter sent just after midnight on Friday, May 21, from multiple sources. The aim, according to its signatories, was “to protest repeated examples of bad practices and bad faith on the part of corporate management at Del Mar.”

washingtoncitypaper.com
