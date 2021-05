This is according to the Commerce Department report out earlier today. Here are the numbers. New home construction tanked by more than 9% last month. That brings the annualized rate to 1.57 million units sold. The move comes as a surprise to economists. A 2% drop was expected. Much of this can be attributed to rising lumber prices. Fortunately this does look like temporary. Building permits actually rose slightly by three-tenths of one percent. This comes following an almost 20% surge in March.