newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB DFS: Best/worst plays for Wednesday, May 26th

By Heath Capps
FakeTeams
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a nine-game slate at DraftKings tonight, beginning at 7:05 PM if you live where I live. If you don’t live where I live, adjust accordingly. It looks like there are some trouble spots today, namely TOR/NYY and COL/NYM. Or i.e., in New York. Those were too early to call at 9:30am (when the majority of this was written) plus I am not a weatherman. So find your favorite weatherperson before tonight’s games and make sure you aren’t taking a zero anywhere.

www.faketeams.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Suzuki
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Andrew Heaney
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Vince Velasquez
Person
Cody Ponce
Person
Alec Bohm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Citi Field#Marlins#Tor Nyy#Phillies Lineup#Odubel Herrera Cf#Nick Maton Ss#Daily Mlb Lineups#Taylor Ward Rf 8#Brewers Lineup#Willy Adames Ss#Angels#Mets#Coors#The Red Sox#Milwaukee#Dfs#Lefty Bats#Lefties#Dk Points
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
Depth-first search
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Jump Way Up in MLB Power Rankings This Week

The Dodgers dropped all the way to number 7 in the MLB power rankings last week. After a stretch that saw them losing 15 of 20 games, it was only fitting. But this week went much better for Los Angeles in terms of winning some ball games. The Dodgers took...
MLBfantasyalarm.com

MLB DFS Hit & Run: Playbook Core Plays - May 18

- LOVE the pitching on this slate. So many great options! Wheeler/Heaney is my favorite combo though. - A couple games are a little sketchy weather wise (MIL/KC and PIT/STL), but none look in danger of being PPD. Nice. -...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Monday 5/17

This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day at every position. We take a comprehensive look to uncover these core recommendations, factoring respective salaries into the analysis. Please note, these player picks were organized early in the day. For MLB contests, always check lineups and weather...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Best Bets of the Day – May 26th

The difference between 1-2 and 2-1 is quite stark. After weeks in the mire, I found my groove last Wednesday to give you a 2-1 performance for the record books encapsulated by Ronald Acuña Jr.‘s walk-off HR against the Mets to cash the Braves’ over bringing my record to 12-9-1 (+3.5u) on the season. Who really needs that stress, though? Here’s to a nice and easy 3-0 day today!
MLBSports Illustrated

MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Wednesday, May 26

All games will play with warm temperatures and wind blowing out in most venues. Tyler Glasnow, TB (DK $10,500) Glasnow's worst start of the season by far came his last time out against a strong Blue Jays lineup in a great hitters park. On Wednesday, the right-hander will look to bounce back at home in a great pitcher's environment against the Royals who have an ISO barely over .100 over the past two weeks.
MLBrotoballer.com

Daily MLB Injury Roundup for May 26th, 2021

RotoBaller has assembled a list of daily MLB injury updates to help you prepare both your seasonal and daily fantasy baseball (DFS) lineups, every day of the MLB season. Below is our updated list of injured MLB players for May 26th, 2021. Only players on teams that are scheduled to play today will appear below on this list.
MLBABC13 Houston

Darvish, Padres to face Odorizzi, Astros

San Diego Padres (33-19, first in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (27-23, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (5-1, 1.75 ERA, .89 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Astros: Jake Odorizzi (0-2, 10.13 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) LINE: Astros +124, Padres -143; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Alex Verdugo homers as Red Sox beat Marlins in rain-shortened game

Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the fifth inning as the host Boston Red Sox defeated the Miami Marlins 5-2 when the rain-shortened game was called in the middle of the sixth inning on Friday night. Play was halted at 9:19 p.m. ET after Red Sox reliever...
MLBSacramento Bee

Yarbrough scheduled to start for Tampa Bay against Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (25-26, second in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (32-20, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (4-2, 2.38 ERA, .94 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (2-3, 4.27 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -116, Phillies -100; over/under is 7...
MLBsemoball.com

Hamilton, Abreu homer as White Sox complete sweep of Orioles

CHICAGO (AP) -- Billy Hamilton hit a solo home run, Jose Abreu had a two-run homer, and Lance Lynn pitched five scoreless innings to help the Chicago White Sox complete a doubleheader sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday with a 3-1 victory. In the opener, Jake Lamb and Yoan...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Jake Lamb, Yoan Moncada slug White Sox past Orioles

Jake Lamb and Yoan Moncada each belted two-run home runs, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 7-4 win over the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader. Jose Abreu went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Chicago, which won...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Eflin, Phillies to take on McHugh, Rays

Philadelphia Phillies (25-27, second in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (33-20, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-4, 3.84 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Rays: Collin McHugh (0-1, 4.60 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Philadelphia will face off on...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Saturday 5/29

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 5/29

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBsoxmachine.com

White Sox 7, Orioles 4 (Game 1, 7 innings): Lineup hounds Harvey

It’s one thing to get shut down by a right-handed ace like Gerrit Cole. It’s not unheard of to get handcuffed by erratic righties like Brad Keller, Matt Shoemaker and John Gant. But when a guy like Matt Harvey, who has been lost for most of the last four seasons,...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Brandon Woodruff outduels Max Scherzer as Brewers sweep Nationals

Avisail Garcia and Omar Narvaez each homered and Brandon Woodruff tossed seven dominant innings as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers completed a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 3-0 win on Sunday. Garcia gave the Brewers all the run support Woodruff (4-2) would need in the first inning with...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Woodruff outpitches Scherzer, García HR, Brewer blank Nats

WASHINGTON — Brandon Woodruff outpitched Max Scherzer, Avisaíl García homered again and the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the Washington Nationals 3-0 Sunday. The Brewers won their fourth in a row, getting four of the game’s seven hits. Washington totaled three runs in getting swept in the three-game series. Woodruff (4-2) struck...
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Cleveland capitalizes on bullpen meltdown, walks off on Blue Jays, 6-5

Runs, runs, pitching, pitching, blah blah LET’S TALK ABOUT THAT BOTTOM OF THE SEVENTH. Few things in baseball are worse when they are happening to your team yet amazing when it benefits your team than a pitcher losing every bit of feel for his pitches on the mound. Today that Tyler Chatwood putting out an ABP on any pitch that could find the zone. He found none, ended up walking in four straight batters — including the tying run — to set up the game-winning sacrifice fly.