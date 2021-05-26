MLB DFS: Best/worst plays for Wednesday, May 26th

It’s a nine-game slate at DraftKings tonight, beginning at 7:05 PM if you live where I live. If you don’t live where I live, adjust accordingly. It looks like there are some trouble spots today, namely TOR/NYY and COL/NYM. Or i.e., in New York. Those were too early to call at 9:30am (when the majority of this was written) plus I am not a weatherman. So find your favorite weatherperson before tonight’s games and make sure you aren’t taking a zero anywhere.