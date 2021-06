Another day, another meaningless social media conflict in Washington DC totally divorced from the issues facing the country. Here’s how this one goes.On Saturday, vice-president Kamala Harris tweeted two things ahead of the Memorial Day holiday: a video of a conversation with Sydney Barber, the first Black woman Brigade Commander at the US Naval Academy, and a photo of herself along with the text, “Enjoy the long weekend.”Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021Based on these posts, conservatives, many of whom said nothing as Donald Trump reportedly called fallen soldiers “losers” and “suckers,” taunted...