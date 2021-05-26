Liam Hendriks: Baseball needs to embrace individualism, change to stay relevant, grow

The Chicago White Sox just lost 1-0 to the Cincinnati Reds in 10 innings, and manager Tony La Russa is taking a ton of heat for how it happened. The criticism for La Russa stems from what took place in the top of the 10th inning. After double-switching to get reliever Liam Hendriks into the game to close out the bottom of the ninth, La Russa was left with Hendriks in the spot in the order that would put him on second base as the “ghost runner” to start the tenth.