‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Moves From VH1 To Paramount+; Lineup Of Returning Queens Unveiled

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars has found a second home at Paramount+, and 13 returning queens will get another shot at the crown. Season 6 of All Stars will premiere June 24 on the streaming platform and welcome back a number of fan favorites and memorable contestants including queens Jiggly Caliente, Scarlet Envy, Eureka O’Hara, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and more. See the full lineup above.

deadline.com
