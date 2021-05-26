‘Top Chef’: Watch Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein Invade the Kitchen in this Exclusive Clip

Former Virginia Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock said on Sunday that if former President Trump went missing, "I don't think you'd have many Republicans in the search party." Comstock made the remark while appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press" to discuss the recent Senate vote in which Republicans blocked the creation of a commission to look into the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Comstock has put her support behind the family of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol police officer who died shortly after the attack, in their call to form a commission.