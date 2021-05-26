newsbreak-logo
‘Top Chef’: Watch Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein Invade the Kitchen in this Exclusive Clip

By Meghan O'Keefe
Decider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Chef: Portland is finally embracing the Oregon city’s hipster reputation this week with a Quickfire challenge presided over by none other than Portlandia stars Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. In an exclusive clip from this week’s all-new episode of Top Chef Season 18, watch host Padma Lakshmi welcome the chefs into a Top Chef kitchen outfitted with vintage equipment like electric stoves and a Julia Child-approved pegboard of utensils. Their challenge? Create a delicious meal using the antique tools and hipster-approved ingredients like hemp oil and nut milk. Injecting a healthy dose of self-aware humor into the Quickfire? None other than the hilarious Armisen and Brownstein, themselves.

