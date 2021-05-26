newsbreak-logo
Driver dead after crashing into vacant house on Sherman Drive

By Andrew Smith
WRTV
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after they crashed into a vacant house Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and emergency personnel were called to the scene around 2 p.m. near Sherman Drive and East Washington Street.

For an unknown reason, the driver crashed into a vacant house in the area.

A certified accident investigator has been requested at the scene, IMPD Sgt. Nick Ragsdale said in an email.

Additional details haven't been released.

