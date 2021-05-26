San Jose Mayor pledges action to prevent future mass shootings
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo says he will take quick action to prevent future mass shootings after nine people died at a VTA facility on Wednesday, including the gunman.www.audacy.com
