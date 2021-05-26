newsbreak-logo
San Jose Mayor pledges action to prevent future mass shootings

By Jessica Yi
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 5 days ago
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo says he will take quick action to prevent future mass shootings after nine people died at a VTA facility on Wednesday, including the gunman.

