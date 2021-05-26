The Movie Like Alice In Wonderland That Fantasy Fans Need To See

Lead ImageOverride#25 (Override), artist Anna Gaskell, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum (c) courtesy of Galerie Gisela Capitain, Cologne. When it comes to visualising Alice in Wonderland, the classic blue dress, white pinafore and long blonde hair immediately come to mind. But there’s also that somewhat angry face, twisted in frustration. That comes across in the original published version of Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, in 1866, for which illustrator and engraver John Tenniel set down an aesthetic blueprint for future depictions, but also lent the protagonist an older, knowing face that is almost permanently frowning. In Tim Burton’s live-action films for Disney, Alice in Wonderland and Alice Through the Looking Glass (2010 and 2016 respectively), Mia Wasikowska’s pale, solemn face and level stare centres the CGI chaos of the director’s imagination. But nothing could be more pensive than the last photograph Carroll took of the girl the book was originally written for, Alice Liddell, when she was 18. Taken around the time his sequel title Through the Looking Glass was going to press, and ostensibly in order to announce Liddell’s eligibility for marriage, the portrait sees her appear like so many teenage girls who come to later resent their documentation by adults – her stare, though direct, seems to look through you to somewhere beyond, where she would rather be.