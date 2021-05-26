Cancel
Texas A&M-Commerce Expands Partnership with Apogee to Offer Cutting-Edge Wi-Fi for COVID Era and Beyond

Business Wire
 29 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In its continued quest to bolster student success and satisfaction, Texas A&M University-Commerce unveiled a new state-of-the-art wireless network across all residence halls, serving more than 3,000 students to meet rapidly expanding blended learning and intensifying bandwidth demands. As the pandemic continued and dorm rooms began doubling as classrooms, the school expanded its partnership with managed technology services leader Apogee to ensure all A&M-Commerce “Lions” who live on campus have reliable, highly available connectivity.

