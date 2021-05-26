Valkyrie's "Tac Hover" Ability is Getting Nerfed

It looks like Apex Legends could soon nerf the game's best character, after a developer on the game admitted that the character is a little too strong following their Season 9 changes. Back in Season 8, many Apex Legends players complained that Lifeline was in desperate need of a nerf. In Season 9, these complaints haven't gone away, though they aren't quite as loud. For Season 9, Respawn Entertainment made some massive changes to the character, but it looks like they didn't get the retool quite right.