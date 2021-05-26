Valkyrie's "Tac Hover" Ability is Getting Nerfed
Apex Legends developers have confirmed a bit of bad news for Valkyrie mains: her jetpack hover is taking a hit from the nerf gun. Recently, it's come to developer attention that some players have been using Valkyrie's "tac hover" ability to wait out major fights from above. While Valkyrie can't use weapons while she's air bone, that doesn't seem to be enough to stop experienced individuals from exploiting the ability's lowered fuel intake rate. John Larson, associate Live Balance Designer for Respawn Entertainment, took to Twitter on Tuesday, May 25 to announce the upcoming change.www.dbltap.com