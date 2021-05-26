This Was The Worst Top Chef Guest Judge, According To Tom Colicchio
Food television is a great way to escape from the stressors of everyday life and look at beautiful dishes. One of the reality television shows that has been highly popular among its fans is the competitive cooking show, "Top Chef," which was first launched all the way back in 2006 (via IMDb). The series format is simple — participants must take on each other and impress the show's judges by overcoming difficult cooking challenges.www.mashed.com