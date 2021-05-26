This Was The Worst Top Chef Guest Judge, According To Tom Colicchio

Since breaking out on the television scene in the 1990s, celebrity chef, cookbook author, and restaurateur Bobby Flay has been involved in several relationships, three of which lead to marriages and eventual divorces. But of all his romances, the one with arguably the most obvious, lasting impact on his personal life was his 1995 marriage to his second wife, former Food Network television presenter Kate Connelly. After all, it did result in the birth of his only child, Sophie Flay, in 1996. Unfortunately, as most Flay fans are already aware, the union didn't turn out to be a match meant for forever, since the couple called it quits in 1998 after just three years together.