newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Karine Jean-Pierre makes history giving White House briefing

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44qvA9_0aCKQWcx00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday became the first openly gay woman to deliver the White House press briefing and only the second Black woman in history to take on the role.

Jean-Pierre, the White House principal deputy press secretary, had briefed reporters aboard Air Force One, but Wednesday marked her first time before the lectern for a televised briefing.

“It’s a real honor to be standing here today,” Jean-Pierre told reporters, when asked about her historic turn. “Clearly the president believes that representation matters, and I appreciate him giving me this opportunity.”

Judy Smith, who served as deputy press secretary to President George H.W. Bush in 1991, was the first Black woman to take on the role.

Jean-Pierre is seen as a potential successor to current White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who has publicly said she only intends to serve in the role for about a year, and Wednesday’s appearance was seen as an audition of sorts for the job. Jean-Pierre fields press requests and makes frequent appearances for the Biden administration on cable news.

"Today is a big day in the press office and @WhiteHouse. My partner in truth--@KJP46 is doing her first full briefing from the podium today making history in her own right. But doing her real justice means also recognizing her talent, her brilliance and her wonderful spirit," Psaki tweeted.

On Wednesday, like Psaki and generations of White House spokespeople before her, Jean-Pierre leaned heavily on a binder full of prepared notes and statements, as she fielded questions on topics including the Tokyo Olympics and the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jean-Pierre, who was born in Martinique to Haitian emigrants and grew up in New York City, has spoken publicly about how her own experiences as an immigrant have informed her lengthy career in politics.

“I am everything that Donald Trump hates,” she said in a video for progressive organization MoveOn in 2018. “I’m a Black woman, I’m gay, I am a mom. Both my parents were born in Haiti.”

During the 2020 campaign, Jean-Pierre was now-Vice President Kamala Harris’ chief of staff. She previously worked on both of Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns, ultimately serving as national deputy battleground states director for the 2012 campaign. In between, Jean-Pierre worked in the Obama administration, serving as the White House liaison to the Labor Department and later as regional director in the White House Office of Political Affairs.

Jean-Pierre is one of a handful of potential Psaki successors, a list that includes Symone Sanders, Harris’ chief spokesperson, who has tamped down speculation over her interest in the role. Sanders showed support for Jean-Pierre on Wednesday with a tweet offering her congratulations.

"I will be raising my coffee cup during the WH press briefing in celebration of representation, aptitude and brilliance. The ancestors are proud," she tweeted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
33K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Symone Sanders
Person
Judy Smith
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press Briefing#Ap#Whitehouse#Truth Kjp46#Haitian#The Labor Department#The Associated Press#Moveon#Deputy Press Secretary#Reporters#White House Spokespeople#Black Woman#Today#Tokyo#History#Martinique
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSCNN

For Biden, the White House is 'a Monday-through-Friday kind of place'

(CNN) — Beginning in 1973, when he was a United States Senator from Delaware, Joe Biden had a ritual: nearly every evening he would hop a train back to Wilmington after his work day on Capitol Hill, spending most nights and weekends at the place he considered home, 100 miles from Washington.
POTUSMSNBC

Joy Reid’s one-on-one with Karine Jean-Pierre after her historic press conference

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made history today when she became the first openly gay spokeswoman and the second Black woman to lead a press conference from the White House’s James S. Brady Briefing Room. She joined Joy for a one-on-one interview to discuss her historic day and President Biden’s agenda.
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'It would be "racist" if this was a Republican': Kamala Harris is condemned for wiping her hand on her trousers after shaking it with South Korean president

Kamala Harris was condemned for wiping her hand on her trousers immediately after a handshake with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The Vice President met with Moon Jae-in on Friday as part of Joe Biden's second in-person session with a foreign leader since coming to office, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Presidential ElectionAmerican Thinker

You will never believe what Jen Psaki called Joe Biden

Listening to the exchange between Fox New’s Peter Doocy and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki regarding the administration’s sudden announcement that masks were no longer necessary for vaccinated people, it was hard to tell what was worse: Psaki’s prevarication and condescension, or the way she referred to Biden. Having thought about it for a little while, though, I’m pretty sure it was the name Psaki gave to Biden.
PoliticsPOLITICO

Psaki successors begin jockeying for podium

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Did someone forward this to you? Subscribe here! Have a tip? Email us at transitiontips@politico.com. White House press secretary JEN PSAKI doesn’t plan to leave her post for at least another eight...
U.S. Politicstrust.org

Biden decided to support IP waiver for vaccines -White House

Biden has decided to support vaccine IP waiver to help poorer countries battle the pandemic. ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden made the decision to back a proposed waiver for COVID-19 vaccine intellectual property rights, the White House said on Thursday, denying that administration officials had been split on the issue.
Presidential ElectionPeople

Joe Biden Is 'Giving Serious Consideration' to Nominating Caroline Kennedy for Ambassadorship: Report

Caroline Kennedy is being considered for a top ambassador role within President Joe Biden's administration, according to the Associated Press. The White House declined to comment but, citing a source, the AP reported Thursday that Biden, 78, is "giving serious consideration to nominating" Kennedy, the daughter of late President John F. Kennedy, to an ambassadorship somewhere in Asia.
Congress & CourtsBBC

George Floyd sister says Biden broke promise on bill

George Floyd's sister has boycotted a meeting with US President Joe Biden, saying he "broke a promise" to enact police reform legislation by the anniversary of her brother's death. While Bridgett Floyd attended a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, other family members lobbied Mr Biden at the White House to help...
U.S. Politicstuipster.com

A potential candidate to replace White House press secretary Jen Psaki next year, Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday became the first Black woman to lead a White House briefing in decades.

Karine Jean-Pierre becomes first Black woman to lead White House press briefing in decades. Karine Jean-Pierre becomes the first openly gay spokeswoman and first Black woman in decades to lead White House press briefing on Wednesday. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Fans eager for the...
POTUSThe Hill

Watch live: White House news briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is set to hold a briefing with reporters Tuesday afternoon at the White House. The briefing is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET. Watch live in the video above.
Washington StateLockhaven Express

Let’s face it: Washington adjusts to new mask guidance

WASHINGTON — Jill Biden says finally going mask-free feels like “we’re moving forward.” A Republican senator says going unmasked “certainly helps the flow of conversation.”. But the conversation on the House floor on Friday approached sniping as lawmakers objected to being required to keep masking up until all 435 of...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Kamala's historical unpopularity threatens the 2024 odds for Democrats

The Democratic Party better hope Joe Biden hangs on for dear life until the next presidential election because otherwise, it's safe to assume that a President Ron DeSantis would succeed him. YouGov is out with the latest numbers on Kamala Harris, and apparently, our vice president, the presumptive 2024 nominee should Biden not run, is historically and shockingly unpopular.