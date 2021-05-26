Cancel
Agriculture

EPA opens application period for grants dedicated to sustainable pest control in agriculture

By Meghan Dehn
KMZU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenexa, Kan.– The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is accepting applications for a $1 million dollar grant initiative through the Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program (PESP) that encourages smart, sensible, and sustainable pest control in agriculture. Through these grants, EPA will support projects that explore innovative practices, technologies, education, and non-regulatory solutions that adopt integrated pest management (IPM) strategies.

#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Pesticides#Environmental Management#Pest Management#Environmental Education#Pesp#Ipm#Commonwealth#Native American#Sustainable Pest Control#Pest Prevention#Traditional Pest Control#Innovative Practices#Federal Funding#Technologies#Non Regulatory Solutions#Strategies#State Universities#Approach#United States
