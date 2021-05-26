Rangers’ Prospects Season Review: Lundkvist, Schneider, Skinner & More

It seems all but certain that frustrated star center and team captain Jack Eichel has played his final game for the Sabres. After voicing his frustration with the Sabres’ losing ways at his year-end press conference last year, this year’s year-end presser from the Massachusetts native came with perhaps the most biting criticism you’ll hear from an NHL player still under contract in this day and age. Eichel was upfront about the lack of trust with the Buffalo front office over the handling of his neck injury, said that he had to look out for himself above all else, and even noted “wherever that may be” when talking about his 2021-22 season. Yeah, it’s easy to see where this relationship is going.