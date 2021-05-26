Rangers’ Prospects Season Review: Lundkvist, Schneider, Skinner & More
It’s no secret the New York Rangers have an abundance of talent in their system. Some would argue they have the best prospect pool in the entire NHL. Whether you feel that way or not, there’s no argument against them being loaded with up-and-coming future NHL’ers. With players like Vitali Kravtsov and Zac Jones, who were at the top of the prospect report month in and month out during the season and who subsequently cracked the Rangers’ lineup and contributed at some point, the Rangers have others who are poised to crack the lineup as well next season.thehockeywriters.com