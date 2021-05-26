newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sedalia, MO

Drug trafficking alleged against Sedalia woman

By Matt Griffith
KMZU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBond is $50,000 for a Sedalia woman accused of trafficking drugs. The class A felony is listed in court records out of Randolph County against Lasabrah Maria Hester. According to a probable cause statement, Hester was stopped for allegedly exceeding the 70 miles per hour speed limit by at least 15 miles per hour. The trooper who stopped her observed a syringe containing a brown liquid in plain view from a jacket pocket. Hester admitted the substance was methamphetamine. Various drug paraphernalia such as a glass smoking pipe and a white powdered crystal substance – later tested and confirmed to be methamphetamine – were seized from the vehicle. A computer check revealed her license expired on December 23, 2015.

www.kmzu.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
County
Randolph County, MO
Sedalia, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Randolph County, MO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Drug Paraphernalia#Drug Court#Crystal Methamphetamine#County Court#Trafficking Drugs#Court Records#Bond#Smoking#Plain View#Glass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Missouri Statestmarynow.com

Franklin man arrested in Missouri homicide case dating to the Eighties

A 78-year-old Franklin man has been arrested in a 36-year-old homicide case in Missouri. Larry Gene Hicks, 78, Franklin, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Monday on a Camden County, Missouri, warrant for the charge of second-degree murder. . Last week, detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted investigators...
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

SPD Uses Drone To Locate Trespassing Suspect

On Sunday at approximately 10:12 p.m., a Sedalia Police Officer was on patrol near RCL Wiring 601 South Marshall Avenue when he observed an ATV with a single rider trespassing on Union Pacific property. The Officer attempted to stop the ATV, but it fled. The Sedalia Police Department’s Drone Unit...
Sedalia, MOkmmo.com

SEDALIA P.D. USES DRONE TO APPREHEND SUSPECT

A subject was arrested over the weekend after trying to flee law-enforcement officers Pettis County. According to the Sedalia Police Department, at approximately 10:12 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, a police officer was on patrol near RCL Wiring at 601 South Marshall Avenue when he observed an ATV with a single rider trespassing on Union Pacific property. The officer attempted to stop the ATV, but it fled.
Pettis County, MOkmmo.com

COWLES IS ACCUSED OF ENTERING A RESIDENCE AND THREATENING THE OCCUPANTS

A 46-year-old Smithton man is facing a couple of felonies following an altercation in Sedalia this past June. On June 23, a Pettis County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene of a reported disturbance involving a weapon. The alleged victim claims that Christopher Cowles illegally entered her home while she was sleeping. She claims Cowles began yelling at her and then proceeded to her roommate’s room where he began threatening the roommate.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports for May 17, 2021

This article is compiled from Sedalia Police Department reports:. Sedalia Police arrested 33-year-old Timothy Ryan Barrett of Sedalia at 7th and Brown Monday morning at 1:27 a.m. after making contact with a driver parked in a no-parking zone. A computer check revealed that Barrett was wanted on a Benton County warrant. A search of Barrett yielded methamphetamine. He was transported to the Pettis County Jail on a 24-hour hold, where he was booked on the warrant, and awaiting charges on meth possession.
Louisiana StateWSIL TV

Louisiana suspect arrested in 1984 Missouri homicide

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A 78-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested in a 1984 killing in Missouri. Camden County, Missouri, prosecutors say Larry Hicks was arrested on Friday in Franklin, Louisiana. He’s been charged with second-degree murder in the Dec. 15, 1984, beating death of Diane Lukoisus, who was found near her vehicle after her car was run off the road in Camdenton. A probable cause statement said Hicks was a suspect in the case since 1989. Investigators interviewed Hicks in Franklin in 1990 but apparently had no other contact until last week, when Camden County investigators drove to Franklin to interview him. Prosecutors said Hicks made admissions that implicate him in the killing.
Missouri StateKOMU

17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died at a hospital.
Pettis County, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Courthouse Camper Arrested for Trespassing

On Thursday May 13 shortly after 3 p.m., Pettis County Deputies responded to the front lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse on a report of a subject camping in the grass. The subject was identified as Jacob E. Masters. Masters was instructed to leave the property, but refused to do so as requested by the deputy.
Randolph County, MOKOMU

Randolph County Sheriff's deputies seize over $14,000 in cash, drugs

HUNTSVILLE- Randolph County Sheriff's Deputies seized over $14,000 in cash as well as drugs during a traffic stop on Thursday morning, the department said in a Facebook post. Police conducted a traffic stop on Highway D outside of Huntsville, and found $14,832 in cash, 49.4 grams of methamphetamine, three oxycodone pills and 31.7 grams of marijuana.
Pettis County, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for May 14, 2021

This is a compilation of reports released by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office:. On Thursday May 13 shortly after 3 p.m., Pettis County Deputies responded to the front lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse on a report of a subject camping in the grass. The subject was identified as Jacob E. Masters. Masters was instructed to leave the property, but refused to do so as requested by the deputy. Masters was taken into custody and taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released on a charge of 1st degree Trespassing.
Pettis County, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for May 13, 2021

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 50-year-old Michele F. Croft of Warsaw at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday in Benton County. She was charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Croft was taken to the Benton County Jail, where she was booked and released.
Pettis County, MOkjluradio.com

Five arrested after deputies search home for meth in Pettis County

Five people are arrested on drug charges after officers search a home near Sedalia. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Department had a warrant to search a home in the 300 block of East Howard for the distribution of methamphetamine. Deputies say they found one ounce of methamphetamine, nearly two dozen ecstasy pills, a substance believed to be black tar heroin, and drug paraphernalia.
Sedalia, MOkmmo.com

GREEN RIDGE MAN CHARGED WITH BURGLARY, ASSAULT

A 36-year-old Green Ridge man is facing felony charges for allegedly breaking into a residence and assaulting another man on May 3, 2021, in Sedalia. According to a Sedalia Police report, officers responded to a residence where Gary D. Horn showed up in a drunken rage in violation of an ex parte, forced open the door and assaulted the resident. The victim appeared to have been punched several times, and he was actively bleeding from his nose and mouth area.
Pettis County, MOkmmo.com

PETTIS COUNTY AUTHORITIES DIFFUSE SITUATION WITH SUICIDAL INDIVIDUAL

Over the weekend, the Sedalia Police Department received a report of a suicidal subject who was armed with a gun. According to the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department, further Investigation allowed law-enforcement officers to locate the individual near Houstonia parked in a field. Officer Barrett with SPD maintained phone contact with...
Sedalia, MOSedalia Democrat

Sedalia men recognized for saving two lives

Two Sedalia men were recognized Monday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for their heroic efforts in saving the lives of a young couple from Kansas at the Lake of the Ozarks in January. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Moberly, MOabc17news.com

Moberly man arrested after resisting arrest Saturday

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Moberly man wanted out of Randolph County for several crimes was arrested Saturday evening in Moberly. According to court documents, Israel Lockett was seen walking in the 200 block of S. Morley st when Moberly police attempted to take Lockett into custody. According to police, Lockett...
Moberly, MOKMZU

Moberly police recognize, arrest man with active Randolph County warrant Saturday

MOBERLY, Mo. — The Moberly Police Department released a statement about an incident that occurred Saturday night. Around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, an officer recognized a person who has an existing Randolph County warrant for his arrest for failure to appear on charges of attempting to disarm a police officer and assault on a police officer. The warrant was authorized for a $25,000 cash-only bond. When law enforcement attempted to make contact with the suspect, Isreal Lockett, he attempted to evade officers on foot. Law enforcement was able to take control of Lockett, but he allegedly continued to fight his arrest until he was taken into custody. Lockett has been placed under arrest for his existing warrants. Formal charges related to new resisting arrest charges have been forwarded to the Randolph County Prosecutor’s Office.
Moberly, MOMoberly Monitor-Index & Democrat

Moberly police reports April 28-May 2

Moberly police officers engaged in a foot chase of a subject that resisted arrest and had an existing Randolph County warrant for a previous charge late Saturday evening. According to a police report Isreal J. Lockett, 32, Moberly, was walking in the 200 block of S. Morley St. at around 10:45 p.m. May 1 when he was spotted by an officer who knew Lockett had a warrant out for his arrest on original charges of attempting to disarm a police officer and assault on a police officer.