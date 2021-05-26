Drug trafficking alleged against Sedalia woman
Bond is $50,000 for a Sedalia woman accused of trafficking drugs. The class A felony is listed in court records out of Randolph County against Lasabrah Maria Hester. According to a probable cause statement, Hester was stopped for allegedly exceeding the 70 miles per hour speed limit by at least 15 miles per hour. The trooper who stopped her observed a syringe containing a brown liquid in plain view from a jacket pocket. Hester admitted the substance was methamphetamine. Various drug paraphernalia such as a glass smoking pipe and a white powdered crystal substance – later tested and confirmed to be methamphetamine – were seized from the vehicle. A computer check revealed her license expired on December 23, 2015.www.kmzu.com