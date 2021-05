Former President Donald Trump revisited his feud with Chris Wallace on Saturday night by blaming the Fox News host for the network's ratings decline. In the aftermath of the Capitol riot, Fox news fell into third place among cable news broadcasters for most of January, behind CNN and MSNBC, as conservative viewers turned to networks further to the right. Fox News recovered viewers in recent months, beating its rivals in April, but viewership of major cable news networks have dropped across the board under Joe Biden's presidency.