Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

The Partisan Divide Over Vaccination

By Taegan Goddard
politicalwire.com
 6 days ago

A new Economist/YouGov poll finds 76% of those who voted for Joe Biden are now fully-vaccinated as compared to just 54% of those who voted for Donald Trump. Of those who voted for Biden, just 2% say they won’t ever get vaccinated, as compared to 26% of Trump voters. Interestingly,...

politicalwire.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccination#Trump Voters#Poll#Economist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
PennLive.com

How America’s partisan divide over pandemic responses played out in the states | Opinion

Julie VanDusky-Allen, Boise State University and Olga Shvetsova, Binghamton University, State University of New York. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, a partisan divide has existed over the appropriate government response to the public health crisis. Democrats have been more likely to favor stricter policies such as prolonged economic shutdowns, limits on gathering in groups and mask mandates. Republicans overall have favored less stringent policies.
Public HealthPosted by
Stateline

Pandemic Hasn’t Changed Partisan Divide on Paid Time Off

DENVER — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, legislators in Colorado, New Mexico and New York have approved laws that require businesses to offer paid sick days. Colorado voters also approved a paid family leave program. But the pandemic, and the deaths and economic devastation it’s wrought, haven’t really changed the...
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Rudy Giuliani's 'Very Favorable' Rating Among Republicans 3 Times Higher than McConnell's: Poll

Rudy Giuliani's "very favorable" rating among GOP voters was three times higher than Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's rating in a new poll. In the latest Economist/YouGov poll, 32 percent of Republican respondents rated Giuliani "very favorable" and a further 34 percent rated the ex-Trump attorney "somewhat favorable." Just 9 percent gave Giuliani a "very unfavorable" rating and 12 percent "somewhat unfavorable."
Worldreviewjournal.com

VICTOR JOECKS: Democrats’ divide over defending Israel is depressing

It’s depressing to watch Democrats splinter over Israel. It shouldn’t be hard to choose between a staunch U.S. ally and a terrorist group. Early last week, Hamas fired around 150 rockets into Israel. It’s important to understand two things. First, the U.S. government classifies Hamas as a terrorist group. That’s not a partisan label. Second, sending rockets into civilian areas is an act of war. A country has a right and a duty to defend its citizens.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Alaska Senate candidate slams Lisa Murkowski for 'enabling' Biden's 'radical environmental extremism agenda'

Alaska Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka slammed Rep. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, on Wednesday for enabling President Biden's "radical environmental extremism agenda." KELLY TSHIBAKA: Lisa Murkowski has been complicit in enabling Joe Biden’s radical environmental extremism agenda. She was opposed to Donald Trump in 2016, opposed to him in 2020, was an obstacle to him through his entire administration—never mind that he was one of the best presidents we’ve had for Alaska and our energy policy.
Presidential Electioncitizensjournal.us

Why the American People Have Turned Against Biden

Something remarkable is happening in America. You can see what’s happening in Arizona, Georgia and New Hampshire with forensic audits happening, or about to happen. Many more are on the way. Americans are finally seriously questioning the results of the 2020 election. The light bulb has gone off. Americans are...
Presidential ElectionBryan College Station Eagle

Democrats vote with their feet to block voter restriction bill

The final weekend of the 87th Legislature, that ended Monday, was part climax and part anti-climax. At stake was the effort by the Republicans to make it tougher to vote, an effort that had drawn criticism on Saturday by Democratic President Joe Biden. He called it “un-American” and “part of...
U.S. PoliticsNorthern Virginia Daily

Erick Erickson: The Republican secret weapon

Apoorva Mandavilli is The New York Times' COVID-19 reporter. "Someday we will stop talking about the lab leak theory and maybe even admit its racist roots. But alas, that day is not yet here," she tweeted — not last year, but just a couple of days ago. The "lab leak theory" has always been the most likely theory for the release of the virus into the world.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

RNC warns it will advise presidential candidates against future debates if panel doesn't make changes

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel Tuesday warned she may advise future presidential candidates against joining debates hosted by the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) unless the group makes significant changes. The letter from McDaniel follows a flood of criticism from former President Trump in the 2020 race complaining that...
Public Health19fortyfive.com

What Happens if the Coronavirus Wuhan Lab Leak Thesis Is True?

There is a growing realization that efforts by key scientists, political leaders, and most of the mainstream media to stifle debate about the origin of the coronavirus are failing rapidly. Until a few weeks ago, allegations that the virus may have originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology rather than...
ElectionsForeign Policy

Biden Is Going Protectionist. Republicans Are Going Off the Deep End.

Last week, I attended a webinar hosted by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft titled “What Does a Foreign Policy for the Middle Class Look Like?” The idea of a “foreign policy for the middle class,” championed by Joe Biden during the 2020 election, has an appeal so powerful as to be almost insidious. Of course U.S. foreign policy should advance the interests of most Americans, but would the mildly protectionist reforms proposed by Biden accomplish that objective? I was eager to hear an alternative view from Quincy, a collection of scholars and analysts who believe that U.S. foreign policy since at least the end of the Cold War has become overmilitarized, overambitious, and overstretched.
Presidential Electionleadstories.com

Fact Check: Donald Trump CANNOT Be Returned To The Presidency Until 2025

Could Joe Biden be legally ousted from the White House and Donald Trump returned to the presidency before the next election if fraud were found to have put Biden there? No, that's not true: A sitting U.S. president can only be removed through impeachment under Section 4 of Article Two of the U.S. Constitution, death or a declaration of disability as provided by the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. There is no legal scenario where Trump would become president again if Biden is removed, according to a constitutional law scholar. The "quo warranto" process that some Trump supporters claim could be used to replace Biden with Trump is not applicable, the scholar told Lead Stories.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Democrat Melanie Stansbury wins House seat to replace Deb Haaland

Democrat Melanie Stansbury defeated her Republican opponent Mark Moores in the special election to represent New Mexico's 1st congressional district, a House seat vacated when Deb Haaland was confirmed as President Biden's Interior secretary, per AP. Why it matters: Stansbury's victory Tuesday night will grow Democrats' thin majority in the...
Presidential ElectionWBUR

Why Joe Biden's Plea For Bipartisanship Is Shrewd Strategy

Many Democrats, especially in progressive circles, have been lamenting: “Why is Biden still meeting with Republicans on the infrastructure bill?” Every day those negotiations drag on is one fewer day for the Biden team to advance its agenda. We hear those concerns loud and clear. But from many years of...