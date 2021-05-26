Star forward Drew Timme will return to Gonzaga next season

newsbreak-logo
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga forward Drew Timme has announced that he will return for his junior season with the Bulldogs and won’t pursue professional options.

Timme will improve a roster that includes the nation’s second-ranked recruiting class.

The 6-foot-10 Timme won the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award along with earning other honors.

He scored 19 points per game last season to lead the West Coast Conference and also led the league in field-goal accuracy at 65.5%.

The Bulldogs won their first 31 games last season before losing to Baylor in the national championship game.

