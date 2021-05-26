Cancel
Lexington, MO

Dena Williams Lindhorst

By Taya White
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDena Williams Lindhorst, 91, died Monday, May 24. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 31 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lexington. The funeral mass will start at 11. Lunch will be next door in Dibbins Hall immediately following the funeral mass. The family requests memorials be sent to the Immaculate Conception Altar Society in Lexington or Holy Rosary School in Monroe City. Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Monroe City, MO
Lexington, MO
